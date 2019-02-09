Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at York Memorial Collegiate Institute

Toronto firefighters are tackling a two-alarm blaze at a high school in the city's northwest on Monday afternoon, while students have been forced to leave the building.

Fire crews raced to York Memorial Collegiate Institute, near Eglinton Avenue West and Keele Street, around 2:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Toronto police.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said the fire appears to be located in the school's second floor auditorium, and that smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived.

Eckerman said someone inside the school called 911 and pulled the fire alarm after detecting smoke.