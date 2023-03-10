Advocates, protestors clash at York Catholic school board meeting over flying Pride flag

Advocates and critics clashed at a York Catholic District School Board meeting Tuesday night over the long-standing issue of whether or not the board should raise the rainbow flag during Pride month in June.

A video recording of the meeting, which was publicly accessible on YouTube earlier Wednesday, has since been made private in what the board says is regular procedure. In it, the board chair is directing security to remove protestors opposed to raising the flag, who disrupted the meeting.

York Regional Police police confirm they were called to the meeting, but no charges were laid.

It's not the first time police have been called to one of the board's meetings.

Board spokesperson Mark Brosens confirmed police were called during the past three meetings. Most recently, police were called to deal with angry parents who disrupted a board meeting last month over the issue of "safe spaces" strickers for LGBTQ students.

Brosens said the board is continuing to investigate how to best serve all students in the region, adding it values LGBTQ students.

As for whether or not it will raise the flag, he said a decision will be made and publicized in the coming months.

"There's still many conversations that we need to have with a variety of stakeholders on what is the best way forward for our board," said Brosens.

WATCH: Critics heckle board during Catholic school board meeting

Critics against Pride flag raising disrupt Catholic school board meeting Duration 1:31 At a meeting Tuesday night, students, parents and alumni were divided on whether or not the York Catholic District School Board should raise the Pride flag in June.

Frank Alexander, the chair of the board, says while the it tried to achieve "balance" in discussions Tuesday night in a topic that's been contentious for the community, he says its objective is to make sure people understand that the everyone should be "united around Christ."

"We understand very clearly the concerns of the LGBTQ+ community and absolutely their concerns would be front and centre of that conversation," said Alexander.

"Our focus overall is to ensure that every single student in our school system is safe."

LGBTQ students 'need to be represented': student

A total of three delegates spoke at the Tuesday meeting. Patrick Mikkelsen, a student and member of the LGBTQ community, told the board he helped collect over 1,000 signatures online from students, staff and alumni in support of raising the flag in schools and offices.

"Through my Catholic education and in religion courses, I have learned that our Catholic values are in favour of standing with students in the 2SLGBTQ+ community," said Mikkelsen.

"LGBTQ2S students need to be represented and supported during the most formative years of their lives."

Isio Emakpor and Patrick Mikkelsen, Grade 12 students with the York Catholic District School Board, spoke to the school board meeting Tuesday in support of raising the Pride flag at schools and education centres each June. (Screenshot of York Catholic District School Board meeting)

Isio Emakpor, a Grade 12 student who identifies as queer, spoke alongside Mikkelsen. Emakpor said queer students deserve to be treated the same as those outside of the LGBTQ community.

"I can say from experience that during my 14 years in the school board, I have never felt uplifted or supported. Instead, I have been shamed and I have been othered," said Emakpor.

"I want change for the queer students who are attending these schools in my footsteps."

Flag 'an important symbol,' says parent

Myles Vosylius, a former student, spoke against flying the flag, said Pride symbols do not "accurately represent the love God has for these individuals that identify within the LGBTQ communities."

"A Pride flag, sticker or any political and sexual ideological symbol cannot heal and bring hope into the lives of the why YCDSB students. It will only arouse greater confusion, pain and darkness," Vosylius said to some applause.

Paolo De Buono, a teacher who works for another Catholic board and has advocated for safe spaces for LGBTQ students, was also present at the meeting. As a father whose children went to schools in the region, he says it's discouraging seeing people so vocally opposed to making all students feel welcomed in York Catholic schools.

"The flag would send an important symbol that students ... are welcome and are fully accepted. They need to feel that they are safe," he said.

"I don't believe a Pride flag will solve that problem in terms of safety, but it's such a simple way and an important way for a school board like York Catholic to show that it is trying."