Water main break closes northbound Yonge Street lanes at Shuter Street

A water main break has closed northbound traffic on Yonge Street at Shuter Street for the morning commute.

Video from the scene shows water bubbling up through mounds of gravel on the east side of Yonge Street.

Police have blocked northbound traffic at Shuter as water pours onto the sidewalk and the street across from the Eaton Centre.

The lane closures have affected TTC service: the 97B Yonge bus is detouring northbound via Church Street and Gerrard Street East, and the Albert Street entrance to Queen station is closed.