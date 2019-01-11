Mystery debris shuts down Yonge Street downtown

Mysterious metal debris prompted police to shut down a stretch of Yonge Street downtown overnight Friday.

The main thoroughfare was closed between Queen and Shuter streets around 5 a.m. as a precautionary measure, police said.

The debris was found on the roadway, near several nearby construction sites. Police were concerned it may have come dislodged and fallen from a height.

No injuries were reported.

It's not clear when the closure will end.