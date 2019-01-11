Mystery debris shuts down Yonge Street downtown
Police are concerned the metal debris may have become dislodged from a nearby construction site and fell from a distance.
Mysterious metal debris prompted police to shut down a stretch of Yonge Street downtown overnight Friday.
The main thoroughfare was closed between Queen and Shuter streets around 5 a.m. as a precautionary measure, police said.
The debris was found on the roadway, near several nearby construction sites. Police were concerned it may have come dislodged and fallen from a height.
No injuries were reported.
It's not clear when the closure will end.