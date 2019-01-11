Skip to Main Content
Mystery debris shuts down Yonge Street downtown

Police are concerned the metal debris may have become dislodged from a nearby construction site and fell from a distance.

No injuries were reported

The debris appears to be equipment used for scaffolding. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Mysterious metal debris prompted police to shut down a stretch of Yonge Street downtown overnight Friday.

The main thoroughfare was closed between Queen and Shuter streets around 5 a.m. as a precautionary measure, police said. 

The debris was found on the roadway, near several nearby construction sites. Police were concerned it may have come dislodged and fallen from a height. 

No injuries were reported.

It's not clear when the closure will end. 

