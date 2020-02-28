3 pedestrians struck in north Toronto, vehicle smashes into building

Three pedestrians were hit by a driver whose vehicle then smashed into a nearby building in north Toronto, police say.

The collision happened around 8:10 a.m. Friday near the corner of Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue in Willowdale.

The pedestrians' injuries appear serious, said Const. Alex Li.

The incident also caused a natural gas leak, he added.

Police have closed the intersection and it's not clear when it may reopen.

Toronto city council had looked at redesigning Yonge Street in the Willowdale area to make it safer for pedestrians, but so far have opted to maintain all of the lanes of traffic in the area.

As of 2018, city staff estimated some 55,000 vehicles take Yonge between Sheppard Avenue and Highway 401 every day.

More to come.