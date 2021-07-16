Ontario announces 4th stop on Yonge North subway extension

The Yonge North subway extension will include a fourth station at Clark Avenue in Thornhill, Ontario officials announced at a news conference Friday.

The extension connects TTC's Line 1 subway north to Richmond Hill, and will serve 2,500 riders during peak hours, taking cars off the roads and helping with congestion, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said.

She said people living and working in Thornhill have waited too long for more transit options.

"We've heard you, and we're delivering," she said.

The province and Metrolinx previously planned a version of the project with six stops. But last March, officials announced that to stay on budget, the number of stations would be reduced, and a section of the line would be built above ground.

Already announced stations on the line include Steeles Avenue, Richmond Hill Centre, and Highway 7 at Highway 407.

Mulroney also announced Friday that new bike lanes will be built on Park Avenue to help people get to the station.