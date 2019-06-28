Yonge, Elm Streets reopen after reports of gunfire
All roads have reopened after multiple shots were reported near Elm Street on Friday morning.
Paid duty officers reported multiple shots fired around 5 a.m. Friday
Yonge Street was closed between Dundas Street and Gerrard Street, while Elm Street was closed between Yonge and Bay streets.
Police located evidence of gunfire in the area after paid duty officers reported the gunshots.
Police have not located a victim and have no description of a suspect.
Elm St is now completely open. The tape has been taken down ^sm <a href="https://t.co/ijVD6xjMym">pic.twitter.com/ijVD6xjMym</a>—@TPSOperations