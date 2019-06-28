Skip to Main Content
Yonge, Elm Streets reopen after reports of gunfire
Toronto

Yonge, Elm Streets reopen after reports of gunfire

All roads have reopened after multiple shots were reported near Elm Street on Friday morning. 

Paid duty officers reported multiple shots fired around 5 a.m. Friday

CBC News ·
All roads have reopened after gunshots were reported at Yonge and Elm streets Friday morning. (Toronto Police Service/Twitter)

All roads have reopened after multiple shots were reported near Elm Street on Friday morning. 

Yonge Street was closed between Dundas Street and Gerrard Street, while Elm Street was closed between Yonge and Bay streets.

Police located evidence of gunfire in the area after paid duty officers reported the gunshots.

Police have not located a victim and have no description of a suspect.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|