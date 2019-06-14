Male shot near Yonge and Dundas Square as fans celebrated Raptors win

A male was shot near Yonge and Dundas Square in the early morning hours on Friday as Raptors fans celebrated the team's first NBA title deep into the night.

The shooting occurred around 4:17 a.m. at the intersection of Yonge and Gould streets, just north of the square, according to Toronto police.

Hundreds of fans were still out on downtown streets relishing the Raptors historic win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors.

The victim sustained "serious to life-threatening injuries," police said. The person was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police had no further information about the victim.

Seven people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting. It's unclear exactly how the incident unfolded, though police said they received a call about an altercation and the sound of gunshots.

Several police cruisers and TTC transit buses were also damaged during the street celebrations.