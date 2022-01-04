Toronto police seeking public's help to identify 2 suspects in Yonge-Dundas Square shooting

Toronto police have released a series of photos and a video in an effort to identify two suspects involved in a shooting at Yonge-Dundas Square in December.

Most of the photos were taken at a nearby gas station prior to the shooting, police say. The video was captured by a streetcar camera.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Dec. 12, the two men approached a group of people standing near the corner of Dundas Street East and Yonge Street, police said in a news release.

The men allegedly attempted to rob the group and a fight broke out, with one of the suspects allegedly opening fire.

One person was shot in the chest. Their condition is unknown.

The suspects then fled on foot, east on Dundas Street.

Toronto police are looking to identify this man, one of two suspects involved in a shooting at Yonge-Dundas Square on Dec. 12, 2021. The photo was captured by surveillance cameras at a nearby gas station prior to the shooting. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are asking for the public's help to identify this man, also a suspect in the shooting that occurred at Yonge-Dundas Square on Dec. 21, 2021. The photo was captured by surveillance cameras at a nearby gas station prior to the shooting. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).