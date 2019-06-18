Charges laid after Yonge-Dundas shooting during Raptors victory celebration

Toronto police have made a series of arrests in connection with a downtown shooting that happened in the jubilant and chaotic hours after the Raptors won the NBA Finals.

Six people in all have been charged, two of them with attempted murder and four others on a variety of gun and drug related charges.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. last Friday, near a large crowd at Yonge and Gould streets celebrating the franchise's historic victory.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man, got into an altercation with another man, who took out a gun and shot him multiple times — including after the victim had already fallen to the ground.

The victim suffered "serious to life-threatening injuries," police said at the time.

The shooter then fled with a group of friends before being stopped by officers, who were already at the scene monitoring the crowd.

Police say they found guns and drugs, including cocaine, on the group.

Seven people were taken into custody that morning, and six were ultimately charged.

All six are from Toronto, and range in age from 20 to 33.