Police search for driver who allegedly stole SUV, hit pedestrian then fled on foot

Police are searching for a person who allegedly stole an SUV and then struck a man as he waited for a streetcar downtown.

The chaotic incident unfolded shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday near the corner of College and Yonge streets, said Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore.

A person allegedly stole a black Range Rover SUV before heading east on College Street, Moore said. The driver then smashed into a parked car, mounted a curb and slammed into a fire hydrant before hitting the pedestrian in a streetcar shelter at the intersection, he said.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CBC Toronto.

A Range Rover hit a parked car at Yonge & College this morning, then smashed into a pedestrian, a fire hydrant and a pole, losing its front wheel. The driver bailed on Yonge, taking off on foot. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries. <a href="https://t.co/2ZOcz8JEUJ">pic.twitter.com/2ZOcz8JEUJ</a> —@LindaWardCBC

After the driver struck the pedestrian, they kept going south on Yonge before significant damage to the front end of the SUV forced them to stop. Then the driver fled the scene on foot, Moore said.

"We don't have any description of this person," Moore said in a video posted online. "It happened so fast."

Officers closed the intersection of College and Yonge streets for several hours to investigate.

Moore said that given the location, parts of the incident were likely captured by security cameras in the area.