Man stabbed multiple times in midtown Toronto

A man was stabbed multiple times in midtown Toronto overnight Saturday, according to police and paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to a scene on Charles Street E., near the intersection of Yonge and Bloor streets, shortly before 3 a.m. The victim had come to rest near an underground parking garage. A passerby found him and made the report to police.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. He has since stabilized and is expected to survive, police said.

The victim, whose age was not known, is coming in and out of consciousness, so officers have been unable to ascertain any information from him at this time.

It was initially not clear where the stabbing actually took place. Officers in 52 Division figured the victim likely walked some distance before collapsing where he was found.

Shortly before sunrise, however, police tweeted that they had located a stabbing scene on Bay Street, near Charles Street.

STABBING:<br>Charles St + Yonge St<br>*2018-10-27 2:48 am*<br>-Passersby found a man suffering injuries<br>-Stabbed multiple times<br>-Taken to hospital with life threatening injuries<br>-Officers have located a scene on Bay St near Charles St<br>-Investigating<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1981060?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1981060</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

Police are currently canvassing the neighbourhood for security camera footage, hoping to trace the path of any suspects and the victim.

There has been conflicting reports about a potential suspect, so police were unable to provide any description.