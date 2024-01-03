Yonge-Eglinton intersection no longer 'pit of hell' now that crosswalks reopened, locals say

Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue is no longer a "pit of hell" now that the intersection's four crosswalks have reopened after years of construction, say people who live and work nearby.

But one restaurant owner says all sidewalks in the area need to be restored for local businesses to return to normal as work continues on the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The crosswalks at Yonge and Eglinton were reopened on Dec. 17, according to Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency that is building the East-West 19 kilometre light rail transit line. The line will run from Kennedy in the east to Mount Dennis in the west.

Metrolinx says remaining work at the intersection will be completed in early 2024. It has not provided a date for the opening of the Eglinton Crosstown. The over-budget project has been held up amid reports of hundreds of quality control issues.

Several people interviewed on Tuesday say the reopening of the crosswalks, however, has provided a glimmer of hope that construction in the area may one day come to an end. The area is now much easier to navigate, they added.

'It was like they were digging for oil basically for years'

Matthew Pollack, manager of BMV Books Uptown on Yonge Street, said the reopening of the crosswalks is a good sign. He said the bookstore has had its busiest month ever and there are more people on the street now.

"It's good to see that you can actually cross at the crosswalks. That's a new and exciting adventure for a lot of people. That's certainly opened things up," Pollack said.

"It was like they were digging for oil basically for years. It's nice to see that it's not exactly a pit of hell anymore. Still a bit grim and still a bit not what you want to walk out of the subway into, but it's better."

Ethan Mizzi, an urban planning student, says: 'It looks like a functioning intersection. You can cross every way, every single time.' (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Ethan Mizzi, an urban planning student, said he is pleased that the intersection is working again. He has lived north of the intersection since July and has worked at the mall at Yonge and Eglinton since late August. He said he comes to the intersection nearly every day.

"It looks like a functioning intersection. You can cross every way, every single time," Mizzi said.

"Cars and buses go like they should. For a long time, it was so bad. Going north and going west, it was a mess, but now it's fine. And I don't need to get off the bus early to get to the subway," he added.

"Up until about a week ago, if I were taking the bus this way, I would get off one or two stops that way just because it's quicker to walk to the subway from over there than stay on the bus."

Mizzi said it was frustrating for people going shopping — "we'd get constant complaints in the mall" — and the sidewalk was inaccessible for people with mobility issues.

"But it's gotten a lot better. It's opening. It's almost done. There's bike lanes now, which I'm excited for. I'm hopeful."

Sarah Carnat, a resident, says: 'I have a lot of friends who live here, so even walking to their houses has been a lot easier.' (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Sarah Carnat, a resident, said it is exciting that the work is finally progressing on the Eglinton Crosstown and the crosswalks have reopened.

"I have a lot of friends who live here, so even walking to their houses has been a lot easier," she said.

'It's like a labyrinth to get here'

But Esteban Martinez, owner of The Fox: A Firkin Pub, said it's been really hard to run the business because of the construction. Martinez has owned the business since 2010 and renovated in 2013.

Getting deliveries has been complicated due to blocked streets, water has not always been available because it has been shut off from time to time, and there has been much less foot traffic, he said. Plus, when customers do want to come, staff have to provide detailed instructions on how to find the restaurant, he added.

"We haven't had any access for the patrons to come in because it's like a labyrinth to get here," he said.

"Hopefully, once this is finished, Torontonians will come back to Yonge and Eglinton. It used to be a great area for restaurants and bars and shopping as well."

Metrolinx says remaining work at the Yonge-Eglinton intersection will be completed in early 2024. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

In an email to CBC Toronto on Tuesday, Metrolinx spokesperson Andrea Ernesaks said hydro crews are continuing to work in certain isolated spots to complete minor utility connections.

"After constructing the largest and most complex station on the line underneath the existing 1950s subway station, the final stage of construction at Yonge and Eglinton included restoring the local streetscape and utilities," Ernesaks said.

"In an effort to minimize disruptions, we conducted staged closures to remove the temporary road decking, complete work on the new watermains and other third-party utilities, backfill the ground back to its original level, and pour concrete and pave the final road surfaces, sidewalks and new separated bike lanes," Ernesaks added.

Testing of the LRT, however, is continuing.

"We need to ensure the system works safely and reliably when it opens. When we have a date we have confidence in, we will share that with the public."

