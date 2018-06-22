Yogurt spill closes 4 lanes of westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough

Several westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed Friday morning after a transport truck spilled yogurt across the roadway.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the truck's driver collided with a post that supports an overhead sign near the exit for Meadowvale Road. The strike sheared off nearly the entirety of the trailer on the passenger side, sending containers of traditional yogurt and also yogurt drinks flying across the highway.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the two left collector lanes and two right express lanes. The force said in a tweet that it's unclear when the lanes will reopen to traffic.

Drivers heading west in the area should prepare for morning delays, police said.