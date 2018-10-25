Police-led yoga classes help young girls connect with officers

Each week, two Toronto officers trade uniforms for yoga mats to help Etobicoke girls better connect with police.

On Wednesdays, Const. Jennifer Sidhu heads to a basement in a cluster of apartments on Dixon Road to teach young girls yoga, while helping them make new friends at the same time.

"We're not here enforcing, we're here actually engaging and mentoring and setting goals for the youth. So we're not here making arrests," Sidhu said.

The yoga classes take place in a neighbourhood with a high crime rate. Youth there often come across officers on duty when they're on the streets, but usually those officers aren't doing the downward dog.

Const. Raman Sandhu helps run the program and says the girls in the class have developed leadership skills and a lot of confidence along the way. She also sees the classes helping in other ways.

Const. Raman Sandhu says the girls in the class have developed leadership skills and a lot of confidence. (YanJun Li/CBC)

"I believe these programs are the most effective. They're the most preventative, in the sense the youth really get to know who is behind that uniform," Sandhu said. "They get to know that we are just humans and we have become like big sisters to these girls."

When the classes launched four years ago, Sandhu noted that there were similar programs for boys, but almost nothing available for girls.

'They're not scary at all'

Years later, some girls in the program say the classes have completely changed their perception of the police.

"At first, I thought police officers were really scary and I didn't like them that much. Now I got to know them. They're not bad, they're nice. They're not scary at all," Marwa Ali said.

The classes are open to girls who live in the Dixon Road area and are funded by a group called ProAction Cops & Kids.

Marwa Ali says she doesn't find the police scary anymore. (YanJun Li/CBC)

Sandhu and Sidhu volunteer their time to make it happen.

Aside from building relationships between police and the community, it's also about creating a safe space for girls to mentor each other, make friends and set goals.

"They come in here, they take over," Sandhu said.

"This is their space. They know Wednesday night is their night."