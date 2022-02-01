Yes, people of Toronto, you're facing another dump of snow. Here's what you need to know

Torontonians may be sick of digging out after a blizzard just two weeks ago, but Mother Nature clearly doesn't care about our feelings because there's another dump of snow coming our way.

According to a special weather statement by Environment Canada, a storm is expected to hit the Toronto area on Wednesday with the city potentially getting 10 to 20 centimetres by Friday. That has the City of Toronto scrambling to prepare for another blast of winter weather even as it's still removing what's left of the Jan. 17 snowfall.

David Philips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada, says GTA residents can expect rain and possibly sleet starting Tuesday night before the snow fully kicks in Wednesday afternoon or evening.

"We're not going to have the intensity of snow that we saw two weeks ago where we had somewhere between eight and 10 centimetres an hour," said Philips.

"But keep an eye on the rain. If we get more hours of rain, we're going to have less hours of snow."

Philips says because the storm will take place over three days, residents shouldn't let the snow build up.

"If you haven't plowed or shovelled away, I think you'd better start now."

'All hands on deck'

At a Tuesday news conference on the city's snow preparation, Barbara Gray, the general manager of transportation services, said there are 600 snow plows, 360 sidewalk plows, 200 salt trucks and 1,500 personnel getting ready for the coming storm.

She also referred to the previous storm, which dropped 30 centimetres of snow on the region and caused massive delays on the roads and public transit. Weeks later, residents are still having trouble walking along icy sidewalks, getting their garbage collected and navigating residential streets.

"I know the last thing people want to see right now is more snow, and that certainly includes myself and all of our members who have been working on stuff for the past two weeks, but let me assure you that it's all hands on deck."

Gray said people who commute by car should drive slowly, plan ahead and give city crews enough space and time to work..She said her department received almost 9,000 requests on their 311 non emergency help-line since the Jan. 17 storm.

Torontonians dig out on Jan. 18, 2022, the day after a major snowfall event in Southern Ontario. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Most efforts will be focused on clearing new snow and keeping sidewalks, local roads, transit stops and bike lanes passable, but some staff will still be responding to requests to address old snow build-up.

Gray said her department is expecting about 25 centimetres of snow in Toronto, but since it's spread out over time, crews should be able to salt and plow using all equipment available.

This comes after staff confirmed just 34 out of 50 newly-purchased snow plow machines were out of service when the Jan. 17 snowstorm hit.

Gray said she's anticipating a report on the city's snow removal operations in the wake of the Jan. 17 storm to go to city council's Infrastructure Committee at the end of March.