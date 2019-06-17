Skip to Main Content
From 'the shot' to the climate strike: these are the photos that defined Toronto in 2019
From 'the shot' to the climate strike: these are the photos that defined Toronto in 2019

From celebrations to protests to record-setting performances, 2019 was a busy and memorable year in Toronto.

In 2019, Toronto celebrated, protested and witnessed plenty of sports history

Around a million fans cheered on Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors during the team's 2019 championship parade. (The Canadian Press)

January

Auto workers and Unifor president Jerry Dias protested outside a General Motors office im Oshawa. The company's assembly plant is now closed, leaving 2,600 workers without a job. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Sting and the cast of his musical 'The Last Ship' performed a special in support of GM autoworkers facing layoffs. The production about a declining shipbuilding town in Northern England mirrors some of the challenges now facing Oshawa. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

February

Video of a woman tossing a chair off a highrise condo in downtown Toronto sparked disbelief and outrage. The 19-year-old later pleaded guilty in connection to the incident. (Lisa Calderon/Facebook )

March

Hundreds of parents turned out to the lawn of Queen's Park in Toronto to protest the Ontario's changes to its autism therapy policy. The Ford Government later reversed the decision. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

April

Jean-Pierre Fortin, right, shops for cannabis on the first morning of opening at The Hunny Pot, Toronto's first brick-and-mortar cannabis shop. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
The Ford Government revealed Ontario's redesigned license plates, which will go into circulation in February 2020. (Turgut Yeter/CBC)

May

'The shot heard around The North.' Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater took four bounces on the rim before dropping. The shot propelled the Raptors over the Philadelphia 76ers in a dramatic seven game series. (Twitter/Toronto Raptors)

June

Jubilation in the streets of Toronto. Raptors fans celebrated long into the night after the team's game six win over the Golden State Warriors, delivering Canada's first ever NBA championship. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brien trophy during the Raptors' championship parade. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)
An estimated one million people came out to celebrate the Raptors' championship parade. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/Canadian Press)
OK, one more parade shot. The Finals MVP and his hardware in front of Union Station (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

August

Bianca Andreescu consoles Serena Williams, who retired during the final of the 2019 Rogers Cup. Andreescu became the first Canadian woman to win the event since Faye Urban in 1969. (Evan Mitsui)
A masquerader takes part in the Caribbean Carnival festival, which featured a new parade route in 2019 through part of downtown Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian National Exhibition arrived with its usual assortment of strange food, including this 'rainbow' grilled cheese sandwich. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

September

Bianca Andreescu carries a Canadian flag during a #SheTheNorth rally in Mississauga celebrating her 2019 U.S. Open victory. The 19-year-old capped off a historic season by becoming Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Inspired by the the environmental activist Greta Thunberg, tens of thousands of people took to Toronto streets calling for swift action on climate change. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)
Protesters stopped to gather around drummers as the climate strike snaked through downtown Toronto. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)
For first time in history of Canada's National Ballet School, more boys than girls will graduate from the acclaimed Toronto academy. (Talia Ricci/CBC)
Writer-director-actor Taika Waititi poses for a portrait at the Fairmont Royal York during TIFF. His film 'Jojo Rabbit' won the festival's top prize in 2019. (Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)

October

The Raptors open the 2019-20 season as defending NBA champions. Kyle Lowry received his championship ring from Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Hundreds of people protested outside a Toronto Public Library speaking engagement by Meghan Murphy, a feminist writer and speaker who has been criticized by members of the LGTBQ community. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
A note of support outside the Syrian restaurant Soufi's on Queen Street West. The business temporarily closed after receiving death threats. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

December

Kyle Lowry delivers a championship ring to former teammate Kawhi Leonard before his first game back in Toronto. The two-time Finals MVP signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after delivering Toronto its first NBA title. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Matt Galloway poses with CBC Radio fans at Sounds of the Season, before his final show as host of Metro Morning. Galloways starts a new job as host of The Current in 2020. (Martin Trainor/CBC)
Ontario high-school teachers launched a series of one-day strikes after contract talks between their union and Ontario broke down. (Michael Cole/CBC)
