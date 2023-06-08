Students walk out over York Catholic board decision not to fly Pride flag

Dozens of York Catholic District School Board students staged a class walkout Thursday to protest its decision not to raise the Pride flag at its education centre.

The walkout comes after the trustees voted last week against flying the flag outside the board's main office this month. In the months leading up to the decision, advocates and critics clashed over the issue, with police having been called to meetings several times.

Tristan Coolman, president of the York Region chapter of Pflag, told CBC Toronto the decision to not fly the Pride flag was a "heartbreaking" and "disappointing" one for many students.

"The Pride flag and raising it is a symbol of affirmation for the community," Coolman said.

"[But] it's also a commitment to institutions or from institutions like York Catholic to do better … and clearly they don't want to hold themselves accountable to that standard."

In a statement, the school board said it was aware of "planned student demonstrations" but did not address its stance on the matter.

"Students have the right to peaceful assembly and to protest as they express their opinions," it said. "Lessons, classes and activities will continue as usual in all our schools."

At a board meeting on May 29, trustees defeated a motion to fly the flag with a vote of six to four. The vote came after trustees discussed a report presented to them by the YCDSB Gender, Sexuality and Catholic Education Committee.

The committee, established in March of last year, also recommended the board release a statement standing against hate and in support of the LGTBQ community. It also called for the creation of a group to support LGBTQ students and encourage students to report instances of bullying.

'We want visibility,' says student

Patrick Mikkelsen, a Grade 12 student at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School in Aurora, Ont. and one of the school walkout organizers, says students have been calling for action.

"We want the board to support their 2SLGBTQ+ students openly," Mikkelsen said.

"We don't want it to be just behind closed doors or no outward representation for us. We want visibility and we want respect.

Cheryl Martin, a parent at the YCDSB, says it was disappointing to see the board's decision to not fly the Pride flag outside its main centre. (Tyler Cheese/CBC)

At St. Elizabeth Catholic High School in Vaughan, Ont., students walked off of school grounds at 1:15 p.m. as part of the demonstration.

"We're the only school board in all of southern Ontario who does not fly this flag and it's not fair to the students," said student Erika Cordeiro.

"We must do better, we must be better."

Cheryl Martin, whose daughter attends St. Elizabeth Catholic High School in Vaughan, Ont., says it's important to show up for students, including her child.

"Everybody has a right to love who they love. I think everybody has the right to feel safe in their schools," Martin said at the walkout.

"I want to make sure my child is safe wherever she goes."

Pride flag at Parliament Hill for all students: Trudeau

Meanwhile, on the same day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said children who do not see a Pride flag at their schools should know one is flying for them on Parliament Hill.

Trudeau hoisted the flag that celebrates the LGBTQ community at an event where he was joined by MPs from all political parties. The event marked the eighth time he has raised the flag since being elected to power in 2015.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in a Pride flag raising event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa the same day students staged a walkout at YCDSB schools. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau said attempts have been made to stop Pride celebrations and over the past few weeks, Canadians have watched as people try to remove books about gender and sexuality from schools.

Addressing students, he said: "I'm here to say even though the flag may not fly at your school, know that it proudly flies here, in your seat of government."