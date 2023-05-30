York Catholic school board votes against flying Pride flag at schools

The York Catholic District School Board has voted against flying the Pride flag at its schools in June.

At a board meeting on Monday night, trustees defeated a motion to fly the flag with a vote of six to four.

Demonstrators shouted at trustees immediately after the vote and were escorted out of the room. Some spectators were cheering the results.

Advocates and critics have clashed for months over the issue. At at least three recent meetings of the board, police were called.

In late February, angry parents disrupted a board meeting over the issue of "safe spaces" stickers for LGBTQ students.

The Pride flag to be flown in York Region was the Progress Pride flag.

This flag, originally designed by an American artist in 2018, has the original rainbow colours but also five triangle-shaped stripes in black, brown, blue, pink and white to represent Black, Indigenous and people of colour and transgender communities.