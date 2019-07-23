Misconduct charge against sergeant who Tasered Sammy Yatim withdrawn

A misconduct charge against a Toronto police sergeant who tasered Sammy Yatim as he lay dying of gunshot wounds has been withdrawn by a disciplinary tribunal.

Sgt. Dusan Dan Pravica tasered Yatim, 18, shortly after he had been shot eight times by Const. James Forcillo on a streetcar on July 27, 2013.

On Tuesday, the tribunal said the matter had been resolved by alternative means that were amenable to both parties.

Pravica, who was not present at the hearing, met with Yatim's father earlier this month and the two participated in mediation, CBC's Linda Ward reported from the hearing.

