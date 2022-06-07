These 4 Toronto roads are among the top 10 worst in Ontario, according to CAA

In news that may not come as a surprise to Toronto drivers, four of the city's roads have cracked this year's top 10 list of worst roads in Ontario, according to the Canadian Automobile Association.

Barton Street East in Hamilton was voted the worst road in the province, followed by Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto. Eglinton Avenue East ranked sixth, Lake Shore Boulevard East took the seventh spot and Finch Avenue West placed eighth.

Here's a look at the full list:

Barton Street East, Hamilton Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto Barker Street, Prince Edward County County Road 49, Prince Edward County Carling Avenue, Ottawa Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto Finch Avenue West, Toronto Bronson Avenue, Ottawa Queen Street, Kingston

Toronto has double the number of roads on this year's top 10 list compared to 2021.

In all, 182 municipalities in Ontario had roads in their communities nominated. Drivers accounted for the majority of the votes cast, according to CAA, with cyclists and pedestrians accounting for about a quarter of the votes.

Hamilton's Barton Street East was voted Ontario's worst road in CAA annual list. (CAA)

Eighty per cent of voters cited potholes as the reason for nominating a road for the "worst" list. Poor road maintenance and no to poor cycling infrastructure was also cited.

Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations for CAA, said in a news release that people vote on the annual list "because it gives Ontarians a platform to continue putting pressure on various levels of government to understand what roads they believe are in urgent need of repair."

"We know the campaign works," she said.