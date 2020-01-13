'The quack is back': World's largest rubber duck making its return to Toronto
The world's largest rubber duck will make Toronto's harbourfront its home once again for a few days this summer.
Festival will take place from June 19 to 21 at Toronto's harbourfront
From June 19 to 21, people can ogle the six-storey, 13,000-kilogram 'Mama Duck,' which will be on display during the Redpath Waterfront Festival.
"The quack is back," festival organizers said in a news release on Monday, which is also National Rubber Ducky Day.
In 2017 the event attracted more than 750,000 visitors.
While you might scoff at visitors for being drawn to the giant floating entity, in recent years the festival has made quite the positive splash in Toronto's economy.
Last year, the giant duck helped generate more than $7.6 million for the local economy, according to organizers.
