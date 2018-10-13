Chowdown showdown: Competitive eaters square off in World Poutine Eating Championship

Competitive eaters took to Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square Saturday for the 9th Annual World Poutine Eating Championship, where they stuffed their faces with boxes and boxes of gravy, fries and cheese curds.

Joey Chestnut of San Jose, Calif., came out on top this year and told the media he was just barely about a pound-and-a-half ahead of the runner-up.

"I have a pretty awesome capacity, so I just went and tried to find a rhythm, and I got pretty lucky," he said.

Chestnut said the large crowd that turned out for the competition was great, but he noted that they seemed to be rooting for his competitor Matt Stonie.

"They're definitely fans of Matt Stonie, so it's nice to shut them up a little bit," Chestnut said. "They're awesome anyway. They pushed everybody."

Stonie said he wasn't too happy with his performance, but added that he still wasn't disappointed and had fun.

"The fries were a little bit more crispy than I was used to, or what I was prepared for at least," he said. "I traditionally had done better at this contest. But I'm not too bummed about it."

'I'll be back next year'

To prepare for the competition, Chestnut said he fasted for about two days to make room. He said he'll be eating a lot of lettuce and cucumbers to recover.

After the competition, Chestnut said that he expected to feel bloated for the next six or seven hours, adding that he'd likely be back at his initial weight in four days.

And now he has his sights set on 2019's competition.

"I'll be back next year. This is one of the best contests of the year, and it's always fun."