Performers hope to celebrate underground community, promote HIV awareness at Toronto's World AIDS Day Ball

Glitz, glamour and a whole lot of dancing will fill Toronto's History concert venue on Saturday for an event to raise HIV awareness, share resources and connect people to care.

Saturday night will mark the third annual World AIDS Day Ball, a celebration of ballroom culture performances in a space that organizers describe as "Black and brown lead" and inclusionary.

According to Jazmine George, a performer at the ball who works for the Canadian Foundation for Aids Research (CANFAR), ballroom culture was an underground safe haven for many queer people and particularly Black folks who were being heavily stigmatised at the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

"It was where they found chosen family, it's where they found community, it's how they shared tips, it's how they survived," said George.

Ballroom culture was an underground safe haven for many queer people of colour who were being heavily stigmatised at the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, according to performer Jazmine George. (Submitted by FUNCTION)

At the ball, performers will don meticulously crafted outfits and hit the runway to strut, pose and celebrate themselves for a panel of judges, according to organizers. Decades after the culture emerged, George said it's still a place where people can find a chosen family and learn about sexual health in a way that can't be found in a classroom or online.

Tickets to the event are being sold online.

Attendees can get test kits, be connected to care

At the event, CANFAR will be distributing HIV self-test kits and sharing their online sex education resource sexfluent. The link to the site can be found at the bottom of this article.

People who are HIV positive can be connected with health care professionals, or counselling and support groups, according to organizer Tamar Carter, a co-founder of FUNCTION who is hosting the event.

"Something that we are hugely trying to push is 'U = U,' which means undetectable equals untransmittable," Carter said. "So as long as you have your antiretroviral treatment, you will not be able to transmit HIV."

Attendees will also be able to learn how they can access preventative treatment like pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Roxanne Ma, CANFAR's vice-president of national awareness programs, said although HIV is no longer at the forefront of the nation's consciousness and is now treatable to the point where it's untransmittable, there's still work to be done.

Jazmine George calls being on stage her "Beyoncé moment," where she feels like she's on top of the world. (Submitted by FUNCTION)

Ma says about a quarter of new cases are among young Canadians between the ages of 15 and 29.

"So we do see that youth are a continued population that needs to be reached and addressed in terms of key messages around HIV prevention, testing and treatment," she said.

She said the disease also continues to disproportionately impact communities that have been historically under-resourced, like Indigenous people, while the number of cases among those who inject drugs is growing.

"So there's kind of a continued need to have targeted, coordinated efforts to really reach those populations," she said.

Despite the disease now being treatable, people living with HIV still struggle with stigma, Ma added. She said it's up to everyone else to challenge that.

Ma would like to see more public funding go toward addressing HIV in Canada, and says the federal government could be doing more to end the epidemic.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Health Canada said 90 per cent of people living with HIV in Canada know their status, and 87 per cent of them are being treated for it.

Of the people on treatment, 95 per cent of them had suppressed the load of HIV in their blood to the point where it was not transmittable.

In 2022, the spokesperson said, the federal government spent $46.2 million to address HIV in Canada and in 2021, $45 million was budgeted to be spent on community-based organizations providing sexual health information and services.

'Beyoncé moment'

For those who've never experienced a ball, Carter sets the scene simply: "It's just the most beautiful and eccentric display of Black, queer joint excellence."

The theme of this weekend's event is fashion icons. George will be performing in a category that calls for her to channel Maison Schiaparelli, the Italian haute couture house founded in 1927. She'll be wearing a custom gown that, without giving away too much, will include gold detailing and intricate shapes.

She calls being on stage her "Beyoncé moment," where she feels like she's on top of the world.

She says it's a night where an underground community gets to be at the forefront, something that is especially special at such a large venue like Queen Street East's History, which can hold about 2,500 people, according to its website.

"It's like, oh my god, I really am Beyoncé for the night."