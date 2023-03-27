Employee critically injured in apparent workplace accident at Etobicoke hotel

One person was rushed to hospital after an apparent workplace accident at an Etobicoke hotel Sunday morning.

First responders were called shortly after 9 a.m. to the Residence Inn by Marriott in Rexdale, near the intersection of Dixon Road and Atwell Drive.

Toronto Fire told CBC the report was for a possible workplace injury and that an employee had no vital signs. Firefighters performed CPR until paramedics took over.

Toronto paramedics said the patient was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Toronto police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

CBC reached out to the ministry but did not hear back by the time of publication.