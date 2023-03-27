Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Employee critically injured in apparent workplace accident at Etobicoke hotel

One person was rushed to hospital after an apparent workplace accident at an Etobicoke hotel Sunday morning. 

Call for employee without vital signs, Toronto Fire says

CBC News ·
A police vehicle is parked outside a large buidling.
First responders were called to an apparent workplace accident at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. (CBC)

One person was rushed to hospital after an apparent workplace accident at an Etobicoke hotel Sunday morning. 

First responders were called shortly after 9 a.m. to the Residence Inn by Marriott in Rexdale, near the intersection of Dixon Road and Atwell Drive.

Toronto Fire told CBC the report was for a possible workplace injury and that an employee had no vital signs. Firefighters performed CPR until paramedics took over. 

Toronto paramedics said the patient was transported to hospital in critical condition. 

Toronto police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified. 

CBC reached out to the ministry but did not hear back by the time of publication.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now