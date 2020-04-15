Working from home with your partner? A Toronto couple shows how they're managing it
Winnie Giang and Sean Low are among the many couples working in smaller spaces since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The young professionals takes us through a work day in their condo
The couple is working in close quarters from inside their Toronto apartment.
The two young professionals give us a glimpse inside their work day and show us how they've set up their workspaces.
with files from Jessica Cheung
