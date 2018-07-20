Worker suffers life-threatening injuries after 3-storey fall at Annex home

A worker was raced to hospital after falling from a third-floor balcony on Friday, Toronto police say.

Paramedics say the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Madison Avenue, in the heart of the Annex area.

Police say it's unclear what caused the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, to fall from the balcony into the backyard.

Investigators from Ontario's Ministry of Labour have been notified.