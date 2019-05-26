Skip to Main Content
Pooches soak in the sun at the Largest festival for dogs in North America
Toronto

From product vendors to dog only food trucks, the festival saw dogs of all breeds enjoy the event.

The Woofstock festival celebrated its 16th year in operation

CBC News ·
Harvey the corgi came by to enjoy the sun in his Raptors gear. (Farrah Merali/CBC)

Dogs of all shapes and sizes gathered at Woodbine Park for the Woofstock festival for dogs. 

The festival is the largest of its kind in North America. 

Vendors were in full swing, offering the best in doggie fashion, food trucks for dogs, and the latest in dog products. 

Also taking place was a fashion show and musical concert for the pooches. 

The festival for dogs has been in operation for 16 years. (Farrah Merali/CBC)
Featured at the festival were dog only food trucks. (Farrah Merali/CBC)
Available at the festival were doggie fashions in all shapes and sizes. (Farrah Merali/CBC)
The Woofstock website says the festival draws thousands of people from all over North America. (Farrah Merali/CBC)

 

