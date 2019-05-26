Pooches soak in the sun at the Largest festival for dogs in North America
From product vendors to dog only food trucks, the festival saw dogs of all breeds enjoy the event.
The Woofstock festival celebrated its 16th year in operation
Dogs of all shapes and sizes gathered at Woodbine Park for the Woofstock festival for dogs.
The festival is the largest of its kind in North America.
Vendors were in full swing, offering the best in doggie fashion, food trucks for dogs, and the latest in dog products.
Also taking place was a fashion show and musical concert for the pooches.