Toronto non-profit to build affordable housing for seniors with help of $4M donation

One of Toronto's largest social service organizations announced Thursday it's building 50 affordable housing units for seniors and is expecting to put shovels into the ground later this year.

WoodGreen Community Services says the eight-storey building will be located on 60 Bowden Street in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood. The units will be solely for those 59 years and older — a demographic the organization says is one of the fastest growing groups that require affordable housing.

"Seniors are really struggling with finding a place to stay, keeping out of hospitals," said WoodGreen's executive director Teresa Vasilopoulos said.

"This unit will actually provide 50 units within their own community so that seniors can age safely, with dignity and in high-quality housing."

The announcement comes as high inflation and an expensive housing market continue to leave residents vulnerable to housing precarity. The organization says seniors have been one of the hardest hit groups during the pandemic, putting them at risk for food, financial insecurity and isolation.

Move-ins expected in 2024

The site where the units will be built is currently home to the Danforth Baptist Church. While the congregation has temporarily relocated, after the building is constructed, WoodGreen says the building will still have space for the church's services — including a commercial kitchen and a food bank to serve the surrounding community.

Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Dabrusin says she's excited about the project — especially after learning from WoodGreen that about a third of those on the wait list for Toronto Community Housing are seniors facing a wait time of 10 years or more.

"That really goes to show you the importance and the urgent need for this type of housing that we're building right here," said Dabrusin.

WoodGreen Community Services says the project will feature one-bedroom and studio apartments complete with health and wellness supports, such as access to personal support workers and recreational programs, as well as common spaces and amenities.

The development is part of WoodGreen Community Service's larger plan to build 3,000 units of affordable housing within the decade — a plan it says is almost halfway complete.

The organization says it anticipates move-ins to start in the fall of 2024.

Toronto charity donates $4M to project

As part of its announcement, WoodGreen announced it's hoping to raise $25 million to go toward addressing "unmet needs" in Toronto, particularly for Toronto seniors, youth, newcomers, women, people experiencing homelessness and those who are unemployed.

The campaign kicked off Thursday with a $4-million donation from Toronto-based charity The Sprott Foundation, which focuses on tackling homelessness and food insecurity. It's the largest individual donation in WoodGreen's 86 years of operation.

"It's a travesty that so many seniors are falling into poverty, and that the need even exists for this affordable housing complex," said Juliana Sprott of the foundation.

"We hope our investment will inspire others to step forward ... We need people of means to step forward. If not now, when? We're in a crisis."

Along with the donation, the housing project is also supported by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's rapid housing initiative.

Dr. Naheed Dosani is a palliative care physician providing care for homeless and vulnerably housed populations in Toronto. (Dr. Naheed Dosani)

Dr. Naheed Dosani, a palliative care physician and health justice activist, says this kind of project will make huge and positive impacts for the community for many years to come.

"This is a really great step in the right direction. It's just the beginning — we need many more announcements like this," he said.

But with so many older Canadians falling through the cracks, Dosani says there's still a large and unmeet need for affordable housing units in the city and across the country.

"What we're finding is due to a weakening social safety net, many people who are over the age of 55 are experiencing homelessness for the first time," said Dosani.

"That's no way to treat our elderly community in Canada, and we need to do a lot better."