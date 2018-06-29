Police searching for suspects after fatal double shooting in Woodbridge

Police are looking for suspects in a fatal double shooting in Woodbridge Friday morning that a source says may have organized crime connections.

Investigators have not confirmed any such link, but according to the source, police are looking into the possibility that the incident had mob ties.

"Anybody who has anything at all, any security cameras on their homes, any dashcams of anybody that was in the area at the time, or anybody that has any background information, you may have the key to the puzzle that will lead us to who's done this," York Regional Police Sgt. Dave Mitchell told reporters Friday afternoon.

Police have identified Cosimo Commisso, 33, and Chantelle Almeida, 26, as the victims.

The two were in or near their SUV when they were shot around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. Both were declared dead on the scene.

The vehicle was parked outside of the Commisso family home on a quiet street in Woodbridge at the time.

'My kids cant sleep'

Ijaz Ahmad, a resident of the neighbourhood, told CBC Toronto he was in his house when he heard bursts of gunfire. When he looked outside, he could see a vehicle with a broken window and a man who appeared to be injured.

"(I heard) somebody shooting like one-two-three-four, like that, then my kids upstairs and my wife they came down and asked what's going on," said Ahmad.

"My kids can't sleep all night because of all the police, they can't understand."