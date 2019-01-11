Skip to Main Content
Fire investigators probe possible arson after vehicles burn at Woodbine Racetrack
Fire investigators are looking into the possibility of arson after a blaze consumed multiple vehicles at Woodbine Racetrack overnight.

Fire quickly spread from a small to sedan to six other vehicles

A fire consumed several vehicles at Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke overnight. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Fire investigators are looking into the possibility of arson after a blaze consumed multiple vehicles at Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke overnight. 

Emergency crews were called to the track's parking lot at 12:05 a.m. for reports that a small Honda sedan was burning, according to Toronto Fire. 

The blaze quickly spread to six other vehicles before firefighters were able to extinguish it. 

There were no reports of injuries.

A fire investigation team has been requested to attend the scene and examine whether the fire was started intentionally. 

