Fire investigators probe possible arson after vehicles burn at Woodbine Racetrack

Fire investigators are looking into the possibility of arson after a blaze consumed multiple vehicles at Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the track's parking lot at 12:05 a.m. for reports that a small Honda sedan was burning, according to Toronto Fire.

The blaze quickly spread to six other vehicles before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

There were no reports of injuries.

A fire investigation team has been requested to attend the scene and examine whether the fire was started intentionally.