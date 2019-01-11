Fire investigators probe possible arson after vehicles burn at Woodbine Racetrack
Fire quickly spread from a small to sedan to six other vehicles
Fire investigators are looking into the possibility of arson after a blaze consumed multiple vehicles at Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the track's parking lot at 12:05 a.m. for reports that a small Honda sedan was burning, according to Toronto Fire.
Vehicles on Fire - <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> called in extra resources to deal with multiple vehicles on fire at Woonbine Racetrack. (Rexdale/Hwy27) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/J18lv6IsQe">pic.twitter.com/J18lv6IsQe</a>—@LateNightCam
The blaze quickly spread to six other vehicles before firefighters were able to extinguish it.
There were no reports of injuries.
A fire investigation team has been requested to attend the scene and examine whether the fire was started intentionally.
Here’s a better look at the earlier vehicles on fire at Woodbine Race Track. This is now being investigated as a possible arson. (Fire video credit - Terry Develland/Tow Truck Terry) <a href="https://t.co/c7NSYOuwWz">pic.twitter.com/c7NSYOuwWz</a>—@LateNightCam