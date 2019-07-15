Woodbine Centre music festival ends in violence
An outdoor festival at Woodbine Centre ended early Sunday after a fight erupted, sending one man to hospital, Toronto police say.
Police say a man was sent to hospital after a fight errupted at the outdoor concert
An outdoor festival in Etobicoke ended early Sunday evening after a fight erupted, sending one man to hospital, Toronto police say.
According to police, the man was injured after he was struck by an object during the altercation around 7 p.m. at the Sandz Toronto Caribbean Music Festival.
The festival was taking place in the parking lot of the Woodbine Centre.
Police say they also found a bullet, although no one was shot.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.