Woodbine Centre music festival ends in violence

An outdoor festival in Etobicoke ended early Sunday evening after a fight erupted, sending one man to hospital, Toronto police say.

According to police, the man was injured after he was struck by an object during the altercation around 7 p.m. at the Sandz Toronto Caribbean Music Festival.

The festival was taking place in the parking lot of the Woodbine Centre.

Police say they also found a bullet, although no one was shot.