Woodbine Centre music festival ends in fight, gunfire

An outdoor festival in Etobicoke ended early Sunday evening after a fight erupted, sending one man to hospital, Toronto police say.

According to police, the man was injured after he was struck by an object during the altercation around 7 p.m. at the Sandz Toronto Caribbean Music Festival.

The festival was taking place in the parking lot of the Woodbine Centre.

There was also evidence of gunfire, police said, although no one was shot.