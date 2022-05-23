Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Two men shot, one stabbed in separate incidents at Woodbine Beach Park

Two men were shot and another stabbed in three separate incidents at Woodbine Beach Park Sunday night, Toronto police say.

Shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say

Desmond Brown · CBC News ·
Police say they were called to Woodbine Beach Park for reports that someone had been shot. (CBC)

Two men were shot and another stabbed in three separate incidents at Woodbine Beach Park Sunday night, Toronto police say.

One of the shooting victims is a man in his early 20s,  police say, while the stabbing victim is an 18-year-old man. The age of the second shooting victim is not yet known.

A Toronto police officer sustained a minor leg injury in one of the incidents and transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

Police say they were called to Woodbine Beach Park with reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported him to hospital with what police called "serious injuries."

Police on scene at Woodbine Beach Park on Sunday night. (CBC)

In another incident, police said a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers confirmed that the man had been shot earlier at Woodbine Beach Park.

Meanwhile, police said they were also called to Woodbine Beach Park for a stabbing.

Officers located a man with injuries and he was transported to hospital by paramedics.

A spokesperson with Toronto police told CBC News on Monday that the two shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the 18-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Toronto Paramedics also responded to several other calls for firework-related incidents in the area Sunday night.

They say several people were assessed and one teenage boy sustained minor minor injuries.

With files from Tyler Cheese

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now