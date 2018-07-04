Swimmers not happy with 'disheartening' and 'dangerous' marina at Woodbine Beach

Boaters are making waves among swimmers at Woodbine Beach.

Some area residents and visitors feel like one of the best swimming areas has been invaded by boats and personal watercraft.

That's because this summer, a corner of the beach that has long been for swimmers has been sectioned off to become a makeshift marina.

Brad Feraday, a longtime resident of the Beach, describes the situation as "frustrating."

"You see the motorboats and the jet skis come in and out, and not only do you see them but you smell them, and if you're swimming, you taste them," he told CBC Toronto.

While Toronto has many beaches for swimmers, Woodbine Beach is especially popular because it is one of the safest.

The e.coli levels have consistently stayed at safe levels all summer long. Meanwhile, two other east end spots — Kew Balmy and Rouge Beach — have been flagged dozens of times for high e.coli levels since June.

"It's just so disheartening to have a blue flag beach ... only to have it polluted in the best area," said Feraday.

'It is disheartening and it is dangerous'

Feraday claims the parcel that has been taken away from swimmers has the softest sand, there are no rocks and its safe for children — but not anymore.

"I had jet skis and motorboats within 15 feet, five meters of me, and I would just look at them, and they were like, 'Hey, cheers,'" he said. "It is disheartening and it is dangerous."

Some swimmers say they don't feel safe letting their children in the water so close to boats. (Provided by Brad Fereday)

Feraday is not alone. Swimmers at the beach Wednesday told CBC Toronto they could see and smell the boats, and didn't want to go in the water with them.

One beach goer, Barb Hincapie, said the boats were too close for her liking and she didn't feel safe allowing her kids to go in the water.

Another, Luke Mercer, said the boats didn't look like they belonged.

'Doesn't seem like there's any violation'

Despite the swimmers' concerns, Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon says the rules aren't being broken, pointing out that the bylaws are enforced by the Toronto police marine unit, and they are aware of the complaints

"Currently, it doesn't seem like there's any violation," she said.

Feraday says he isn't angry about violations, but instead about the bylaws themselves.

"They made it into a marina for the few people instead of for the masses who could really use that area to go swimming, to enjoy it in the dog days of summer," he said.

"Why do they have to have the best part of the beach, that's all I'm asking."