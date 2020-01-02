Death of man found near Woodbine Beach 'suspicious,' police say

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found near Woodbine Beach late Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, close to the Donald D. Summerville pool, around 10:45 p.m. after a pedestrian reportedly found the body and called police.

The area was closed off throughout the overnight hours.

Investigators are working to confirm the person's identity. Thursday morning police said only that he is Asian and that they should learn more from the results of an autopsy.