This restaurant in North York offers a unique menu of northern Chinese cooking

Metro Morning's food guide Suresh Doss joins the program every week to discuss one of the many great GTA eateries he's discovered.

This week, he's bringing us to Wood House BBQ in North York.

Below is a lightly edited transcript of Doss's conversation with Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa.

Ismaila: How far up Yonge Street are we going?

Suresh: North of the 401. Slightly North. As a curious eater, I find our major arterial route interesting. Downtown from Front to say St Clair, there are so many great little pockets with small, great restaurants, with stretches of quiet areas.

As you pass Lawrence and enter Hogg's Hollow and then rise up to the 401, there are maybe three restaurants. But as soon as you pass the highway, you enter this grand bazaar of eating. It feels like downtown but you're uptown

Ismaila: What do you mean by that?

Suresh: Well, speaking of food, this area has changed so much since I used to live there. I would say it is one of the most exciting streets to eat through. From the 401, all the way up to Finch, well and well beyond. And Wood House BBQ, arguable kicks off this strip

If you're driving, you're going to miss this restaurant easily. It sits at the one of the first plazas, a basement restaurant with a small sign. A husband-and-wife team, Jacky and Hong, run the place. It's called Wood House BBQ

Cantonese-style scallops in garlic sauce at Wood House BBQ. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila: "Wood House BBQ" doesn't exactly scream "Chinese food."

Suresh: I felt the same way; my introduction to the place was during the early days of 2020.

So a little context: Jacky is from Liaoning, China, northern eastern part of the country. Hong is from the south, from Guangdong. They both met at the same address, at the previous Chinese restaurant. It closed in 2018 and Jacky and Hong decided to take it over. And immediately Jacky says that he wanted to give his interpretation of northern Chinese street food.

Eggplant with peppers and potatoes at Wood House BBQ. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

In parts of Shenyang where he is from, streets are dotted with stalls that serve a variety of snack-sized barbecue skewers coated generously in spices, lots and lots of cumin, a trademark flavour of the region. He wanted to bring that menu into a restaurant space.

There's a lot of wood panelling and reclaimed wood in the dining room. Dark brown tones, with hanging steer horns at the centre. It's a great spot, especially with a group, to go and get acquainted with this kind of cuisine

Ismaila: So what are we ordering?

Suresh: You should start with a platter of skewers. It really is the highlight at the restaurant, and they come in a variety of forms. There are about six proteins and equally as many vegetarian options.

You can find morsels of lamb, beef, pork belly stacked on skewers, sometimes marinated, sometimes coated in a house dry rub and cooked over charcoal, with the pronounced notes of cumin and roasted spices singing to you as the plates approach the table. If you're feeling adventurous I would recommend the kidneys and the BBQ chicken cartilage.

A tray of meat skewers (chicken, beef, sausage and pork) at Wood House BBQ. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila: Tell me about the vegetarian options..

Suresh: You have to get the eggplant skewers here. And barbecue mushrooms. And the potato. And the corn.

I mean, they're done so well. A good amount of spice, and then a light sear over charcoal. So you have an abundance of textures. The eggplant you can't miss. This is perfect for a group of four; you order each set of skewers and throw on some side dishes

Wood House BBQ is run by Jacky, from Liaoning, and Hong, who is from Guangdong. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila: Okay, so we snack as you said with the skewers, and then ...?

Suresh: A couple of dishes. Speaking of eggplant, there is a sauteed eggplant with a potato and peppers dish that is wonderful. It is slightly saucy and you have sweetness and slightly sour flavours married with crunchy potatoes. Jacky has a few dishes on the menu to pay respect to Hong's Cantonese background.

The one dish you can't miss is the steamed scallops. Scallops are presented on the shell and they come sitting on this small bed of vermicelli that is soaked in a pool of garlic sauce. If you need a break from the cumin and roasty flavours, I would get this to reset your palate.