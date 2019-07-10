Alleged assault at Canada's Wonderland not 'hate-motivated,' no charges to be laid, police say

Police in York Region say they have determined an alleged assault at Canada's Wonderland in June was not in fact hate motivated and that no charges will be laid.

The force's hate crime unit had been looking into the June 27 incident at the Vaughan, Ont. theme park after video surfaced on social media showing a confrontation between a group of women, some wearing headscarves.

Police said on Twitter their conclusion comes after "a thorough investigation into the incident" and review of "all the facts, video and witness accounts."

"We stand with community partners in safeguarding all our communities," the tweet said.

A spokeswoman for Canada's Wonderland said an "altercation between guests" took place near the park's front gate at about 4:15 p.m.

In an email, Grace Peacock said police and Wonderland security "responded quickly and appropriately" and both parties were ejected from the park after an investigation.

Neither police nor the park would confirm any more details at the time.

An advocacy group called the National Council of Canadian Muslims called the alleged incident "extremely troubling" when it happened.

On its Twitter account Wednesday, the organization said it had met with York Regional Police to discuss the incident and was satisfied the investigation was conducted diligently.

"We trust YRP has conducted a fair and thorough investigation and will continue to do so for any future incidents," their tweet said.

The organization added it will continue to closely monitor developments in the investigation, and that it encourages anyone who faces a hate incident to report it.