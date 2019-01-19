Hundreds of women brave cold and snow for 3rd annual Women's March

Hundreds of women gathered in downtown Toronto on Saturday despite cold and snow to let the Ontario government know they won't stay silent against cuts that affect their lives.

Organizers of the third annual Women's March in Toronto say the march will head to Queen's Park after a short rally at Nathan Phillips Square.

They said the event is chance to demonstrate to the Doug Ford government that women do not want to return to the days when women enjoyed fewer rights than they do now.

About six speakers are expected to address the crowd in Nathan Phillips Square.

Before the speeches got underway on Saturday, drumming groups warmed up the crowd.

Theme is 'We will not go back'

Bianca Spence, a member of the organizing committee of Women March On: Toronto and a co-chair of the event this year, said the march is an attempt to bring awareness to changes needed to make the city safer and more inclusive.

"The theme of our march is: We will not go back," Spence said before the rally began on Saturday.

"It's really speaking to a lot of the rollbacks and cutbacks that have been made recently through the provincial government and how those changes have affected some of the women and some of the most vulnerable people in our communities," she said.

"Some of these cutbacks really are trying to move us backwards. This is a statement affirming that we are going to continue to move forward despite attempts to pull us back."

From Nathan Phillips Square, the women are expected to make their way west to University Avenue, where they will head north to Ontario legislature.

The Ontario Federation of Labour is expected to make a "call for action" on the legislative grounds, urging women and their allies to continue fighting for their rights.