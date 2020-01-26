Woman attacked on York University campus was stabbed and shot, police say

Toronto police say a young woman attacked on the York University campus on Wednesday was stabbed and shot.

The woman, 23, remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.

In a news release on Saturday, police said they initially believed the woman was beaten and stabbed, but after an investigation, police now say the woman was also wounded by gunfire.

Police said the incident began when the woman was walking on a pathway to York University in the area of Leitch Avenue and Assiniboine Road, near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street, on Wednesday night.

"A man assaulted her, knocking her to the ground and dragged her a short distance," police said.

Police were called to the scene at about 10:10 p.m. Paramedics took her in life-threatening condition to hospital.

After the incident, police brought a K9 unit to search for the man. The woman's belongings, including a knapsack, could be seen on the pathway, which separates a York University parking lot from a nearby townhouse development.

In the release, police said the man responsible is still at large and officers have not recovered a firearm.

The suspect is described as Asian, early to mid 20s, five foot nine to five foot eleven, between 170 and 190 lbs., with black hair. He was wearing "stylish" sunglasses and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with any information is urged at call police at (416) 808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).