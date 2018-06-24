Woman in her 30s rushed to hospital in life-threatening after North York shooting

A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in North York early Sunday, Toronto paramedics say.

The woman had suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a trauma centre, according to Sandra McLeod, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Replin Road, near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road, at 2:00 a.m, she said.