Woman brought to hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds
Toronto police are searching for the location of a shooting after a woman was brought to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police are searching for the location of the shooting
Toronto police are searching for the location of a shooting after a woman was brought to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police were called just before 9 p.m. Friday.
It is not clear where the shooting occurred or how the victim got to the hospital.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.
SHOOTING:<br>Unknown Location<br>-Victim is a woman, not a man<br>-Her injuries are very serious<br>-Location of shooting has not yet been determined<br>-Officers investigating<br>^dh—@TPSOperations