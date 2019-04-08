Skip to Main Content
Woman brought to hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds
Toronto police are searching for the location of a shooting after a woman was brought to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police were called just before 9 p.m. Friday.

It is not clear where the shooting occurred or how the victim got to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

