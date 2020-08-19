Woman who ordered killing of Stefanie Rengel denied full parole: documents

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago has been denied full parole.

In a decision released today, the Parole Board of Canada says Melissa Todorovic, 28, is currently "unwilling or unable" to make the changes required to address her capacity for deceit and manipulation.

The two-member board panel says those issues must be addressed to mitigate the risk Todorovic poses to the community.

The board says Todorovic waived her hearing on Aug. 14 and did not provide written submissions, but there was enough information in her file to make a decision.

Todorovic was convicted of first-degree murder in 2009 for ordering her then-boyfriend, David Bagshaw, to kill 14-year old Stefanie Rengel.

Both were sentenced to life in prison, though Todorovic was able to apply for parole after seven years.