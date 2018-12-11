Skip to Main Content
Woman who fainted on train tracks 'owes her life' to GO customers, Metrolinx says

A woman who fell onto the track bed at Union Station Monday night was saved by a handful of GO customers Monday night, Metrolinx says.

The train 'basically ran over her,' Metrolinx spokesperson says

GO customers held the woman against the side of the track bed as the train rolled past her Monday night. (Submitted)

The woman was waiting for the train at around 10:30 p.m. when she fainted as the train was arriving. She fell against the rail car and then tumbled onto the track bed as the train continued on, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins said. 

Several customers held her against the platform edge until the train came to a stop. 

"She certainly owes her life to those customers who came to her aid," Aikins added. "She will be able to tell a story someday that a 12-coach train basically ran over her without hurting her."

Paramedics say they assessed a woman in her 20s in the station then took her to hospital with minor injuries.  

