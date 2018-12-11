Woman who fainted on train tracks 'owes her life' to GO customers, Metrolinx says
The train 'basically ran over her,' Metrolinx spokesperson says
A woman who fell onto the track bed at Union Station was saved by a handful of GO customers Monday night, Metrolinx says.
The woman was waiting for the train at around 10:30 p.m. when she fainted as the train was arriving. She fell against the rail car and then tumbled onto the track bed as the train continued on, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins said.
Several customers held her against the platform edge until the train came to a stop.
"She certainly owes her life to those customers who came to her aid," Aikins added. "She will be able to tell a story someday that a 12-coach train basically ran over her without hurting her."
Paramedics say they assessed a woman in her 20s in the station then took her to hospital with minor injuries.