Woman who fainted on train tracks 'owes her life' to GO customers, Metrolinx says

A woman who fell onto the track bed at Union Station was saved by a handful of GO customers Monday night, Metrolinx says.

The woman was waiting for the train at around 10:30 p.m. when she fainted as the train was arriving. She fell against the rail car and then tumbled onto the track bed as the train continued on, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins said.

Several customers held her against the platform edge until the train came to a stop.

"She certainly owes her life to those customers who came to her aid," Aikins added. "She will be able to tell a story someday that a 12-coach train basically ran over her without hurting her."

Paramedics say they assessed a woman in her 20s in the station then took her to hospital with minor injuries.