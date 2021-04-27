Woman in wheelchair dead after being hit by truck in Toronto's east end

A woman in a wheelchair is dead after she was hit by a truck in Toronto's east end on Tuesday afternoon, police and paramedics say.

The fatal collision happened in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue. Police were called to the scene at about 3:15 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the woman, described as elderly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have closed Main Street from Danforth Avenue to Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue from Main Street to Westlake Avenue.

Police are urging motorists to take alternate routes.