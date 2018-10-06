New
Woman without vital signs after vehicle crashes into parked vehicle
A woman was found without vital signs after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the west end early Saturday.
Police are investigating the crash near Toronto's Corso Italia neighbourhood
A woman was found without vital signs after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the west end early Saturday.
Toronto police say they were called to Greenlaw Avenue and Rosemount Avenue at 6:09 a.m. for a report of a crash.
The area is near Toronto's Corso Italia neighbourhood
Officers are investigating.
Collision:<br>Greenlaw Ave/ Rosemount Ave.<br>Occurred at 6:09.<br>Vehicle into a parked vehicle. <br>Female driver without vital signs.<br>Units and <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> OS.<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS13Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS13Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1846351?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1846351</a>^adc—@TPSOperations