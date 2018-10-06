Skip to Main Content
Woman without vital signs after vehicle crashes into parked vehicle
Woman without vital signs after vehicle crashes into parked vehicle

A woman was found without vital signs after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the west end early Saturday.

Police are investigating the crash near Toronto's Corso Italia neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle hit a parked vehicle early Saturday near the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood, leaving a female driver without vital signs. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A woman was found without vital signs after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the west end early Saturday.

Toronto police say they were called to Greenlaw Avenue and Rosemount Avenue at 6:09 a.m. for a report of a crash.

The area is near Toronto's Corso Italia neighbourhood

Officers are investigating.

