Woman dead, man arrested after incident in Scarborough home, police say

A woman died after she was found with "trauma to her body" at a home in Scarborough early Friday, Toronto police say.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

Officers were initially called to the residence in the area of Ellesmere and Meadowvale roads, in Scarborough, around 3:10 a.m., police said in a brief tweet.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man was arrested at the scene, police said. No further information about the incident was provided.