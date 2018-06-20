Updated
Woman transported to hospital following Scarborough collision
A woman is being transported to hospital following a collision at the intersection of Orton Park Road and Lawrence Avenue East.
Police say the woman was sitting at a bench near a bus stop at the time of the collision.
She sustained lower body injuries.
Roads remain closed at Lawrence and Orton Park.