Woman transported to hospital following Scarborough collision

A woman is being transported to hospital following a collision at the intersection of Orton Park Road and Lawrence Avenue East.
Toronto Paramedic Services are rushing a woman to hospital after she was struck at Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A woman has been transported to hospital following a collision at the intersection of Orton Park and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police say the woman was sitting at a bench near a bus stop at the time of the collision.

She sustained lower body injuries. 

Roads remain closed at Lawrence and Orton Park.

