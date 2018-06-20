Woman transported to hospital following Scarborough collision

A woman has been transported to hospital following a collision at the intersection of Orton Park and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police say the woman was sitting at a bench near a bus stop at the time of the collision.

She sustained lower body injuries.

Update, reports say the victim was sitting at a bench by a bus stop when she was struck by a vehicle. The investigation is continuing.^gl —@TPSOperations

Roads remain closed at Lawrence and Orton Park.