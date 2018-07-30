Skip to Main Content
Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Warden and St. Clair

A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Warden and St. Clair avenues.

Warden Avenue is closed from St. Clair Avenue east to Upton Road as police investigate

Toronto Police were called to the area of Warden and St Clair avenues at around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. (CBC)

A  female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Warden Avenue and Deans Drive on Monday afternoon, near Warden and St. Clair avenues, Toronto police say. 

The woman was taken to hospital on an emergency run. 

The driver remained on the scene, and police are now investigating.  

Warden Avenue is closed from St. Clair Avenue east to Upton Road, and may be for an extended period, police say.  

