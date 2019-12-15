Woman dies in suspected drowning in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating after a woman died in a suspected drowning at the mouth of Credit River in Mississauga on Saturday night.

Mississauga firefighters pulled the woman from the water off J.J. Plaus Park, near Lakeshore Road West and Hurontario Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 10:50 p.m.

A man called police about the woman in the water and he is currently being interviewed by police, according to Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

"I don't know if she was with somebody when she went in. What I do know is that the individual that contacted emergency services did know the victim," Mooken said on Sunday.

When police and firefighters arrived, they located the woman in the water, he said. The area is in Mississauga's Port Credit neighbourhood.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the woman to shore, using a fire department boat, Mooken added. He could not say how far she was from the shore.

The woman was found without vital signs and taken to hospital. She was pronounced dead there.

Mooken said police are trying to determine how the woman ended up in the water and the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

Next of kin is being notified. Her name and age have not been released.

Police are still on scene investigating. The pier in the area has been taped off as officers search for evidence.

"We are investigating all avenues at this time," he said.

Mooken said police are trying to determine what the relationship is, if any, between the caller and victim.

Anyone who witnessed anything in the area at the time is urged to call police.